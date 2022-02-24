Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Djokovic stunned by Vesely

The world No.1 goes down to the Czech, ranked 123rd in the world

Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely returns to Novak Djokovic during the quarterfinal on Thursday. — AP

By Team KT Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:09 PM

World No.1 Novak Djokovic first tournament of the season came to an end after he went down to Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinal of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

Djokovic, a five-time winner of the tournament in Dubai, lost 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Vesely, who is ranked 123rd in the world, had beaten Djokovic previously in the Monte Carlo Masters in 2016.