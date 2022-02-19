Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Djokovic meets wildcard Musetti in first match since Australian Open saga

On a day of upsets, the tournament was shorn of its five seeds
Sports2 days ago
Top seed and world No.1 Serbian Novak Djokovic will take on wildcard Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in his first match since the Australian open saga, at the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships starting next week.
The draw for the men’s tournament took place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Saturday and the 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic will meet the world No.57 in the first round.
Djokovic has won five titles in Dubai — from 2009 to 2011, 2013 and 2020 and was runner-up to Roger Federer in 2015.
Meanwhile, defending champion Aslan Karatsev of Russia, who is seeded seventh here, will take on American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round.
Second seed and world No.7 Andrey Rublev of Russia meets Great Britain’s Daniel Evans.
On a day of upsets, the tournament was shorn of its five seeds
Sports2 days ago
The 2017 French Open champion rallies from a set down to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4)
Sports2 days ago
The world No.15 went down 7-6 (0), 6-2 in an hour and 42 minutes
Sports2 days ago
Cuban Boxing UAE is supported by many great champions like Guillermo Rigondeaux (in picture), the multiple world champion
Sports3 days ago
Tunisian world No.10 Ons Jabeur a big inspiration for rising Egyptian star Mayar Sherif
Sports3 days ago
Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins retires due to dizziness
Sports3 days ago
The Tunisian, who was unable to play at the Australian Open due to a back injury suffered in Sydney, beat the Russian qualifier 6-2, 2-6, 7-5
Sports3 days ago