Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Djokovic meets wildcard Musetti in first match since Australian Open saga

Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. — Supplied photo

Djokovic has won five titles in Dubai — from 2009 to 2011, 2013 and 2020 and was runner-up to Roger Federer in 2015

by James Jose Published: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 2:08 PM

Top seed and world No.1 Serbian Novak Djokovic will take on wildcard Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in his first match since the Australian open saga, at the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships starting next week.

The draw for the men’s tournament took place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Saturday and the 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic will meet the world No.57 in the first round.

Meanwhile, defending champion Aslan Karatsev of Russia, who is seeded seventh here, will take on American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round.

Second seed and world No.7 Andrey Rublev of Russia meets Great Britain’s Daniel Evans.