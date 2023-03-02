Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Defending champion Rublev to meet old foe Zverev in semifinals

Rublev sees off Botic van de Zandschulp, while Zverev dispatches Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals on Thursday

Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates after winning the quarterfinals against Botic van de Zandschulp of Netherlands during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday. — Photo by M. Sajjad

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 8:18 PM

Defending champion Andrey Rublev moved into the semifinals of the 31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a largely undemanding 6-3, 7-6 victory against Botic Van De Zandschulp on Thursday.

Joining the World No.5 in the last four of the ATP500 Tournament was seventh-seeded Alexander Zverev, who dispatched part-time rapper and world No.67 Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4.

If he hopes to retain the title he won 12 months ago, Rublev will need to set the record straight and defeat Zverev, who he has never beaten in five previous encounters.

"I need to play good tennis, to stay aggressive,” said the Russian. “He's a top player. It will be about all the little details."

Zverev, who tore ligaments in his right ankle, has reached the last four stage of a tournament for the first time since the French Open.

ALSO READ: