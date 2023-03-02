Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Defending champion Rublev to meet old foe Zverev in semifinals

The 1994 World Cup winner featured in a star studded match which was part of the Asian Paralympic Committee's Welfare Sports Festival for People of Determination
Defending champion Andrey Rublev moved into the semifinals of the 31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a largely undemanding 6-3, 7-6 victory against Botic Van De Zandschulp on Thursday.
Joining the World No.5 in the last four of the ATP500 Tournament was seventh-seeded Alexander Zverev, who dispatched part-time rapper and world No.67 Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4.
If he hopes to retain the title he won 12 months ago, Rublev will need to set the record straight and defeat Zverev, who he has never beaten in five previous encounters.
"I need to play good tennis, to stay aggressive,” said the Russian. “He's a top player. It will be about all the little details."
Zverev, who tore ligaments in his right ankle, has reached the last four stage of a tournament for the first time since the French Open.
ALSO READ:
The 1994 World Cup winner featured in a star studded match which was part of the Asian Paralympic Committee's Welfare Sports Festival for People of Determination
The second-seeded Russian came through two harrowing tiebreaks and saved five match points to defeat a tenacious Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 after a two-and-a-half-hour Centre Court battle
Fontaine achieved the record of 13 goals in the 1958 finals in Sweden where France reached the semifinals for the first time in their history, losing to Pele's Brazil
Dubai Turf and Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa, defending champion Country Grammer are among a top-class group of horses who have landed ahead of the meeting on March 25
French star thanks technicians for putting him on path to recovery in world title race
He paired with Kareem Al Allaf in the doubles
The Russian had become the world No.1 for a total of 19 weeks last year in February and June
Eighth seed Borna Coric entered the second round after Briton Daniel Evans retired after both were level at 2-2