Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Defending champion Rublev sails into second round

The Russian is bidding to become the first back-to-back winner in Dubai after Roger Federer won the title in 2014 and 2015

Andrey Rublev of Russia in action against Filip Krajinović of Serbia during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday. — Photo by M.Sajjad

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 9:42 PM

Andrey Rublev made a successful start to the defence of the title at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships when the Russian brushed aside Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic in straight sets on Monday.

Playing on the same Centre Court where twelve months ago he demolished the Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely in straight sets, the Russian world No.1 won 7-5 6-2.

“Filip is a good friend of mine and he’s a hard player to beat,” said Rublev who will face Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the next round.

Rublev is bidding to become the first back-to-back winner in Dubai after Roger Federer won the title in 2014 and 2015.

