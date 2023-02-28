Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Botic van de Zandschulp shocks Dubai-based sixth seed Khachanov

The 25-year-old Dutch driver is favourite for the opener in Bahrain on March 5
Botic van de Zandschulp turned giant killer on day two of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships when he claimed the scalp of sixth-seeded Dubai-based Karen Khachanov on Court 1 at the Aviation Club Tennis Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
Currently, Holand’s No.1 ranked player, van de Zandschulp defeated Khachanov, a silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 7-5, 6-2 to move into the second round of the tournament.
Van de Zandschulp is only the third player in ATP history to reach the main draw of all four majors as a qualifier, in a single calendar year.
Khachanov has bagged four ATP Tour singles titles, including a Masters 1000 title at the 2018 Paris Masters. He has also reached the semifinals of two Grand Slams, the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.
Meanwhile, on the adjoining Court 3, Australia’s Christopher Connell began his quest to win a maiden career title when he defeated Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-4.
The Polish striker has a strain in his left hamstring and the club are already without injured duo Pedri and Ousmane Dembele
India's 2-0 lead means they have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy leaving the visitors the task of winning both of the remaining Tests to level the four-match series
The remaining two matches between India and Australia is a must watch as both teams are vying for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final
The World Rally-Raid Championship leader, who turned 49, ready for tough battle to retain lead in world title race
Ragad Al Naimi scores a third round stoppage victory over Perpetual Okaidah
El Bilal Toure's fine first half strike split the teams and earned Almeria their first ever victory over Barca, inflicting only the second defeat of the league campaign on the Catalans
The Red Devils went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time and dash Newcastle's hopes of claiming a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years