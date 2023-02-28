Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Botic van de Zandschulp shocks Dubai-based sixth seed Khachanov

Van de Zandschulp is only the third player in ATP history to reach the main draw of all four majors as a qualifier, in a single calendar year

Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp. — AFP file

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 5:43 PM

Botic van de Zandschulp turned giant killer on day two of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships when he claimed the scalp of sixth-seeded Dubai-based Karen Khachanov on Court 1 at the Aviation Club Tennis Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Currently, Holand’s No.1 ranked player, van de Zandschulp defeated Khachanov, a silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 7-5, 6-2 to move into the second round of the tournament.

Van de Zandschulp is only the third player in ATP history to reach the main draw of all four majors as a qualifier, in a single calendar year.

Khachanov has bagged four ATP Tour singles titles, including a Masters 1000 title at the 2018 Paris Masters. He has also reached the semifinals of two Grand Slams, the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, on the adjoining Court 3, Australia’s Christopher Connell began his quest to win a maiden career title when he defeated Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-4.

