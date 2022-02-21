Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Auger-Aliassime pulls out with back injury

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the final against Russia's Andrey Rublev at the ATP Open 13 in Marseille, on Sunday. — AFP

Dubai - The world No.9, who defeated French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in Rotterdam this month, to secure his maiden ATP Tour triumph, was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Alexei Popyrin of Australia

By Reuters Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 3:53 PM

World No.9 Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from this week’s Dubai Tennis Championships with a back problem, the organisers of the ATP 500 tournament said on Monday.

The 21-year-old Canadian is at a career-high ranking and defeated French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in Rotterdam this month to secure his maiden ATP Tour triumph.

He also reached the final of the ATP 250 event in Marseille last week, going down to Russian Andrey Rublev in the championship match on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime was seeded third in Dubai and was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Alexei Popyrin of Australia.