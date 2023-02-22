Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Another seed bites the dust, but world No1 Iga Swiatek sails through

After the successful completion of the teams championships, Dubai will host the individual Asian championships in April this year
Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic became the latest seed to be shown the exit door at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
The eighth seed lost 6-1, 6-4 to Czech qualifier Karolina Muchova, ranked 112th in the world.
However, the world No 1 Iga Swiatek continued her imperious form and demolished the challenge of 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in 76 minutes.
Meanwhile, ninth seed Elena Rybakina pulled out of her match against the fifth seed Coco Gauff of the USA with a lower back injury. Rybakina was also scheduled to play a Round of 16 doubles match later in the night alongside Romania’s Monica Niculescu.
Bencic had played a tough three-setter last evening against Marta Kostyuk. The match had lasted three hours and 27 minutes, just two minutes shy of the longest match of the year so far.
