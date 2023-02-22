Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Another seed bites the dust, but world No1 Iga Swiatek sails through

She continued her imperious form and demolished the challenge of 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in 76 minutes

Photos by Shihab

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 5:36 PM

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic became the latest seed to be shown the exit door at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The eighth seed lost 6-1, 6-4 to Czech qualifier Karolina Muchova, ranked 112th in the world.

However, the world No 1 Iga Swiatek continued her imperious form and demolished the challenge of 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in 76 minutes.

Meanwhile, ninth seed Elena Rybakina pulled out of her match against the fifth seed Coco Gauff of the USA with a lower back injury. Rybakina was also scheduled to play a Round of 16 doubles match later in the night alongside Romania’s Monica Niculescu.

Bencic had played a tough three-setter last evening against Marta Kostyuk. The match had lasted three hours and 27 minutes, just two minutes shy of the longest match of the year so far.

