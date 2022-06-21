Dubai Club for People of Determination launches Summer Activities with 280 events

Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of Dubai Club for People of Determination, with a participant. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 4:26 PM

Under the slogan, ‘To the Summit, People of Determination’, the Dubai Club for People of Determination on Monday kicked off its sixth edition of Summer Activities with participation of 250 participants to take part in 280 events over the next two months (June 20-August 12), a press release said.

The sixth season, sponsored by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), of the Summer Activities returns after a gap of two years and will be held with strict health protocols in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the activities, aiming to enhance their abilities and fully integrate the People of Determination into the society, will also have more than 30 governmental and private institutions involved as partners.

Every day more than 100 workshops will be held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, with the most prominent activities are sports events, recreational trips, art and handicraft workshops, interactive training programmes, photography, acting and music courses, first aid among others.

“We are pleased to be the diamond sponsor of To the Summit, People of Determination summer activity, which is in line with DEWA’s social responsibility and its commitment to invest in the energy of the youth," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"This supports the National Policy to Empower People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families.

"It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a city that is friendly to people of determination."