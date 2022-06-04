Dubai businessman Saeed Suhail wins second Epsom Derby with Desert Crown

Trainer Michael Stoute notches his sixth win

Desert Crown, ridden by Richard Kingscote, wins the Epsom Derby on Saturday. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 7:59 PM

Desert Crown produced an imperious display to give trainer Michael Stoute his sixth win in the Epsom Derby on Saturday which was part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Stoute raised his top hat as the 5-2 favourite passed the post clear under Richard Kingscote, who was riding in only his second Derby.

Stoute, 76, had already trained a Derby winner for owner Saeed Suhail, Kris Kin in 2003.