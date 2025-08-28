Dubai-born Tanisha one win away from winning historic World Championships medal

Dubai-born Indian shuttler Tanisha Crasto is one win away from winning a World Championship medal in Paris as the 22-year-old reached the quarterfinals in mixed doubles of the global event.

Tanisha and her partner Dhruv Kapila were in outstanding form as they knocked out fifth seeded Hong Kong pair Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-15 21-15 in the round of 16 clash on Thursday.

The Indians will face Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia in quarterfinals on Friday, hoping to become the first mixed doubles pair from the country to win a World Championships medal.

On Thursday, Man and Suet, the two-time World Championships bronze medallists, had no answer to Tanisha and Kapila's power game in Paris.

"Tanisha served very well today. Her serves were too good for Man and Suet. And Kapila was outstanding in his attacking game," Clifford Crasto, Tanisha's father and her first coach, told the Khaleej Times.

Clifford, who still lives in Dubai with his wife and son, is feeling confident ahead of Friday's crunch quarterfinal clash.

"If they can continue the momentum they showed today, I expect a victory tomorrow (Friday) against the Malaysians," Clifford said.

Tanisha, who made her Olympic debut last year at the Paris Games, could clinch a bronze by winning on Friday as a semifinal berth is enough for a medal at the World Championships.

Meanwhile, Indian singles star PV Sindhu kept her dream of winning a sixth World Championships medal alive with a stunning 21-19 21-15 win over Chinese world number two Wang Zhiyi in the round of 16 on Thursday.

In what was her first win over a top five player for more than two years, the 30-year-old produced a vintage attacking performance to win in just 48 minutes.

"When I stepped onto the court, she was like any other player for me. I knew it's not going to be easy from round one in a World Championship. You have to fight for every point, every rally. I wanted to give my 100 per cent," said Sindhu who has struggled to regain her top form since coming back from an injury in 2023.

"Of course, Wang Zhi Yi is a very good athlete, but it was not in my mind. I had to just be consistent and keep the shuttle in. I knew there would be long rallies… even though I was leading, she didn't give up. I was prepared for her pace changes, the tough smashes, and I was always quick on my feet," Sindhu said.

Sindhu, the 2019 world champion and a two-time Olympic medallist, will take on Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia on Friday for a place in the semifinal.

"It's just one match at a time for me. I never thought about two rounds ahead or one round ahead. For me, it’s not over yet. I need to come back tomorrow much stronger, and be prepared for everything," she said.