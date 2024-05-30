Dubai-born golfing talent Rayhan Thomas happy to set high goals as he turns professional

Rayhan Thomas (right) with fellow Indian golfer and a Dubai Golden VISA Awardee, Gaganjeet Bhullar, on a recent visit to the UAE. - Supplied picture

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 4:49 PM

Talented Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas, who has announced he will turn professional on Saturday, is already setting short and long-term goals for himself as he embarks on a potentially career-changing career.

Rahyan has just completed a five-year golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU) which followed a stellar amateur golf career in the UAE and region where he won on the MENA Tour as well as numerous local golf Opens and Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit events, representing India and was a member of Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

"The highlights of my time at OSU were playing on the team in almost every golf tournament this year and making the Nationals. We also won in Hawaii in my junior year," said the 24-year-old Rayhan.

"As an individual, my victory in the 2023 Grier Jones Shocker Invitational in Kansas was very special as well as a bunch of top 10’s and top 20’s this year.

"In 2024 my golf has been trending in the right direction – which has been great for my confidence. Late last year I had surgery on my right hand – I had to take a break from golf for three months - which has now fully recovered.’

As he leaves the amateur ranks he sits at 74 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), supported by The R&A.

His first tournament as a professional will be the PGA Tour Americas 2024 Qualifying, from June 4-7 in California.

The four-day 72-hole qualifying event will see the top nine players gain full cards on the PGA Tour Americas for the rest of 2024.

Thomas will be based in Oklahoma this summer, and will still have access to the OSU golf facilities.

"I am actually staying in Victor Hovland’s home in Oklahoma – he is a good friend, a former student at OSU and we keep in touch. He has been a good guy to bounce ideas off," said Rayhan

"By winning the college event I received an invite to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open which takes place from June 13-16 on the Korn Ferry Tour,

"After that, I will try and qualify for some events on the Korn Ferry when and where I can, as well as play in some mini-Tour events in the US and then we will review where I am," Rayhan added.

"I am excited about what is ahead of me and this was always my projected pathway before coming to college."