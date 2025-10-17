Dubai Basketball overpowers FC Barcelona in EuroLeague victory at Coca-Cola Arena

Dubai Basketball delivered one of its most complete performances of their EuroLeague season on Thursday night with 83:78 win, overpowering FC Barcelona with a display of discipline and dominance.

From the opening tip, Jurica Golemac’s squad made its intentions clear: control the paint, dictate the tempo, and make Barcelona adjust. The approach paid off immediately. The frontcourt duo of Filip Petrušev and Mfiondu Kabengele set the tone early, combining for 13 of Dubai’s first 18 points as the hosts stormed into an early double-digit lead. Every possession ran through the post, forcing the visitors to defend deep and struggle for rhythm.

Dubai’s patience on offence was evident with the team not attempting a single three-pointer until the closing minute of the first half, when McKinley Wright IV calmly drained one from distance. By then, Dubai had already built a strong foundation with 12 made shots inside the arc, proving that efficiency and control could outweigh volume from long range.

The third quarter showcased the same commitment to attacking the rim. Petrušev was unstoppable, pouring in 12 points in the period, while Dwayne Bacon relentlessly attacked off the dribble, using his physicality to draw contact and create high-percentage looks. As Barcelona attempted to close the gap, Dubai’s composure never wavered.

Commenting on the dominant night, Dubai Basketball Head Coach Jurica Golemac said, “on days like this, you need to show character and mental strength. We showed the IQ to make the right decisions and managed to win the game. Congratulations to the players and big thanks to the fans. They were here for us when we felt exhausted - they lifted us up.”

When the time came to strike from outside, Davis Bertans and Klemen Prepelič answered the call. Bertans, who had struggled to find his range early on, erupted with back-to-back three-pointers in a 70-second span, igniting the crowd and pushing Dubai’s lead into safer territory. Prepelič followed with a timely triple of his own, providing the offensive spark that kept Barcelona on the back foot.

In the closing moments, Bacon powered through defenders for another layup, Petrušev added a smooth mid-range jumper, and a final transition finish from Bacon put the result beyond doubt.

Statistically, Dubai’s frontcourt ruled the night. Petrušev led all scorers with 23 points, making 5-of-9 from two-point range and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Bacon added 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting inside the arc, while Kabengele anchored the paint with a strong 10-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Dubai’s next matchup is scheduled for Sunday, 19 October at Coca-Cola Arena against ABA League newcomers U-BT Cluj. Tickets are available for fans at the Coca Cola Arena website.