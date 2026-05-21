Dubai Basketball turns relocation hardship into humanitarian mission in Bosnia

Dubai Basketball announced that all ticket revenue from their games would be donated to charitable causes through the Pomozi.ba Association Treatment Fund

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 21 May 2026, 12:57 AM
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At the beginning of March, Dubai Basketball was forced to relocate all home games due to regional events. What followed was a powerful example of solidarity and partnership in the world of basketball.

From Sarajevo to Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina opened its arms to welcome Dubai Basketball, from local institutions and venues to fans and communities who transformed unfamiliar arenas into a temporary home for the UAE team during one of the most challenging periods in its history.

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Upon arriving in Sarajevo, Dubai Basketball announced that all ticket revenue from their games would be donated to charitable causes through the Pomozi.ba Association Treatment Fund.

Dubai Basketball has now confirmed a donation for every game played in Bosnia and Herzegovina throughout the relocation period, nine games in total, across the EuroLeague and ABA League.

The funds will support two major humanitarian initiatives: the Fund for the Treatment of Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the “Meal for All” programme, helping provide medical treatment, essential care, and daily support to individuals and families across the country.

During a period defined by uncertainty, Dubai Basketball was offered community and connection in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Through this initiative, Dubai Basketball hopes to honour the support it received by giving back in a meaningful and lasting way.

What began as a temporary relocation ultimately became something far greater, a reminder that sport has the power not only to unite people but also to make a genuine difference in their lives.

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