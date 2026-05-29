Dubai Basketball reaches finals of one of Europe’s top leagues

Dubai Basketball have made history by qualifying for the 2025/26 ABA League Finals on Thursday, after beating Budućnost VOLI 103:77 in a decisive Game 3 of the Semi-Finals in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The team will now face Partizan in the finals, with the series to be played in a best-of-five format

The milestone is only for the players but also for Dubai and the UAE as a whole, the team stressed in a statement following the game. The Dubai Basketball have now become the first and only UAE-based team to reach the ABA League Finals, which is one of Europe’s top basketball leagues.

Dubai Basketball has previously made another achievement, when it was the first team from the Gulf region to compete in two European leagues.

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After winning Game 1 of the semi-finals series, Dubai Basketball fell short in Game 2, setting up a decisive third game in Zenica. "The team delivered a composed and commanding performance from the opening minutes, taking control early and extending their lead throughout the game," it said. The players entered halftime with a 54:39 advantage before continuing their momentum in the second half to close out one of the most important victories in club history.

Džanan Musa led the scoring with 20 points, while six Dubai Basketball players finished in double digits.

'Can't wait for finals'

Following the victory, Dubai Basketball Head Coach Aleksander Sekulić praised both the team and supporters, saying “First of all, a big thanks to the fans in Zenica who supported us in a very important game, a historical game for the club – the first finals in history. We needed their support.”

“After Game 2, we knew that Budućnost is the team against whom we needed to be really precise in execution and focused, and these are the things we improved from Game 2. We prevailed and deservedly qualified for the finals. For me personally and for the club, this is a big thing, huge, and we can’t wait for the finals to start.”