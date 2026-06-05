Dubai Basketball one step closer to becoming first Asian club to win ABA League title

After three months away from home, Dubai Basketball returned to a packed Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday night and delivered a memorable 99:93 victory over Partizan in Game 1 of the 2025/26 ABA League Finals.

With nearly 9,500 fans filling the arena, the evening felt like more than a basketball game. It was a celebration of a team representing Dubai on one of the biggest stages in European basketball, with supporters creating an electric atmosphere from tip-off to the final buzzer.

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Dubai Basketball Head Coach Aleksandar Sekulić was quick to acknowledge the role the fans played in the team's opening Finals victory. "It's the finals. It's something that everybody was excited to start, especially here in Dubai. A big praise and big thanks to the fans coming to the arena, cheering us on and bringing the energy we needed," he said after the game.

Dubai Basketball rewarded that support with an impressive performance, leading for most of the night and showing composure when the reigning champions mounted a comeback. A strong start to the fourth quarter helped the home side pull away and secure a deserved six-point victory.

Džanan Musa led the scoring with 22 points, while Mfiondu Kabengele added 19 points and 8 rebounds. McKinley Wright IV also starred with 19 points and 9 assists.

The win gives Dubai Basketball a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series and moves the team one step closer to a historic first ABA League title.

The journey continues on Saturday, June 6, when the Finals return to Coca-Cola Arena for Game 2. With history on the line and the city firmly behind them, Dubai Basketball will once again look to turn home-court energy into another unforgettable night.