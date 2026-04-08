Dubai Basketball keep EuroLeague play-in hopes alive with stunning win

Dubai Basketball delivered one of the most remarkable performances of their debut EuroLeague campaign, staging a stunning fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Žalgiris Kaunas 65:77 in Round 36 and keep their play-in ambitions firmly alive.

Facing one of the competition’s toughest sides, Dubai entered the final quarter trailing by 14 points (53:39), with their hopes of a Top 10 finish hanging in the balance. What followed was a display of resilience and belief, as the team produced an extraordinary turnaround, outscoring their opponents 38–12 in the final 10 minutes – nearly matching their entire output from the first three quarters combined.

Speaking after the game, Dubai Basketball Head Coach Jurica Golemac praised his team’s character and paid tribute to the fans.

“We didn’t give up, we never lost faith. I think defensively we played one of the best games of the season. We were locked in. This win, like every win, is for our city of Dubai and for our fans," Golemac said.

"We know they are following every game, that they are with us, cheering and giving us all the support and love that we feel from here. We are missing them. I know they miss us, and we want to come back home as soon as possible.”

The victory was not only crucial in the standings but also historic in context. By overcoming Žalgiris Kaunas, Dubai ended the Lithuanian side’s four-game unbeaten run in the EuroLeague and cemented themselves as one of the few teams this season to defeat them both home and away - an achievement that underscores Dubai’s growing presence on Europe’s biggest basketball stage.

With qualification to the play-in tournament still within reach, the stakes could not have been higher. A Top 10 finish would see Dubai advance to the next phase of the competition, where teams ranked 7th to 10th compete for the final two playoff spots.

Leading the charge was Serbian guard Aleksa Avramović, who delivered a game-changing performance in the fourth quarter. Scoring 12 of his 15 total points in the final period, Avramović shifted the momentum decisively in Dubai’s favour and finished the night as the team’s top scorer.

He was supported by Davis Bertans and Bruno Caboclo, whose combined contributions on both ends of the floor helped seal the victory in front of a 15,000-strong crowd of opposition fans. Together, the trio closed out the game with composure and intensity, ensuring Dubai carried their momentum through to the final seconds of the game.

Dubai Basketball have only two games remaining in the EuroLeague regular season, both of which are home games to be played in Bosnia. A win in both games will be essential to secure Dubai’s spot in the EuroLeague Top 10.

Founded in 2023, Dubai Basketball is a newly established professional basketball franchise that plays in Europe’s EuroLeague and Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2025/26 season. The franchise has assembled a strong roster of players led by coach Golemac.

The club plays their home games at Coca-Cola Arena.