Dubai Basketball clinch top spot in ABA League Top 8 stage

Dubai Basketball have secured first place in the 2025/26 ABA League Top 8 stage following a commanding 92:64 road victory over Bosna BH Telecom in Sarajevo.

With the result, the team took the pole position heading into the 2026 ABA League playoffs.

The top spot guarantees that Dubai will carry forward the home advantage once the quarterfinals tip off in May. The playoff stage is played in a best-of-three format with the top-seeded team claiming home advantage.

The visitors set the tone from the opening tip, displaying intensity and focus on both ends of the floor. A blistering 22:2 run early in the first quarter established immediate control and created a decisive gap. By the end of the opening period, Dubai Basketball led 28:12, extending their advantage to 46:31 at half-time.

There was no let-up after the break. Dubai Basketball continued to apply pressure throughout the second half, steadily increasing their lead and preventing any chance of a comeback. The margin widened possession by possession, culminating in a dominant 92:64 final score.

The victory once again highlighted the team’s depth and balance, with six players finishing in double figures. Džanan Musa led all scorers with 15 points, while Kenan Kamenjaš and Bruno Caboclo added 13 points apiece. Mfiondu Kabengele contributed 12 points, with Filip Petrušev recording 11, and Aleksa Avramović rounding out the double-digit scorers with 10.

Dubai Basketball now head into the ABA League playoffs as the top-seeded team, carrying strong momentum following a statement performance in Sarajevo.