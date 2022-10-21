Dubai-based teenagers Taabia, Ayyappan win silver in National badminton tournament in India

The Dubai duo went down fighting to Swastik Matharasan and Rishika U from Tamil Nadu in a closely-fought final 21-18, 21-23, 12-21

Taabia Khan and Dhiren Ayyappan. — Supplied photo

Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 12:05 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 12:07 AM

UAE-based teenagers Taabia Khan and Dhiren Ayyappan impressed in the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) Ranking Badminton Tournament 2022, by winning the silver medal in the doubles event.

The 16-year-old, who lives and trains in Dubai, partnered Dhiren Ayyappan, also from Dubai. The Dubai duo went down fighting to Swastik Matharasan and Rishika U from Tamil Nadu in a closely-fought final 21-18, 21-23, 12-21.

Taabia Khan. — Supplied photo

Earlier, in the pre-quarterfinals, they had defeated Pranay Sattigar of Maharashtra and Ellora Koner of Telangana 21-18, 21-12.

In the quarterfinals, the pair beat Charan Ganesh and Fariha Sheeren from Andhra Pradesh 21-12,. 21-8.

Dhiren Ayyappan. — Supplied photo

They then went on to defeat Bhargav Aregil of Andhra Pradesh and Pragati Parida from Orissa 18-21, 22-20, 22-20. Taabia represents Madhya Pradesh, while Ayyappan represents Tamil Nadu.

Taabia Khan trains at Battledore Academy in Dubai, while Dhiren Ayyappan trains at NVBA Academy, Dubai.

The tournament was organised at the Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy, Hyderabad by the Badminton Association of India (BAI).