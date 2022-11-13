Dubai: Badminton world champion Axelsen enthrals fans at Silicon Central Mall

The event is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30

Viktor Axelsen had a play-off with players. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 11:52 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 11:53 PM

Viktor Axelsen, Danish badminton world champion and brand ambassador of Yonex, the world leader in golf, tennis and badminton equipment, visited Silicon Central, Dubai's latest lifestyle and shopping destination, to meet and greet the fans, sign autographs and have a play-off with the badminton players on Saturday.

Viktor Axelsen at Silicon Central Mall. — Supplied photo

The event, which is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, was held in collaboration with the UAE Badminton Federation and Dubai Sports Council, with different Badminton Groups and organizations attending.

Viktor took the opportunity to promote badminton as an active lifestyle.