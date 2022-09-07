Dubai Autodrome launches new karting course to help next generation of drivers in the UAE

Registration for the new course and Levels One and Two are now open with lessons starting in September

Karting at the Dubai Autodrome. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 12:54 AM

Dubai Autodrome has launched a new course to help the next generation of drivers in the UAE gain valuable competitive on-track experience and enhance science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) learning as part of its Dubai Autodrome Karting Academy (DAKA) programme.

Aimed to nurture and develop future talent and built on the successes of its beginner and advanced courses, Level 3 of the DAKA programme begins in September and is open to individuals across the UAE aged 7 and above, who have graduated from Level 2.

The new after-schools programme will put their karting skills and knowledge acquired from Levels One and Two into regular practice through a combination of lessons while testing themselves in the competitive Sodi World Series race events.

As well as preparing the individuals to pass the race licence assessment, the course also provides STEM learning with the young drivers able to gain an understanding of maintaining karts and have hands-on experience working with two-stroke race karts.

These STEM-related activities offer the youth an opportunity to develop important skills such as problem solving, communication and working as a team which will help them in their everyday lives.

Registration for Level 3 is now open with classes being held on Tuesdays from September 13th between 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Youth aged between 7 and 16-years-old can also take their first steps into motorsport by applying for DAKA’s Level One and Two courses. Participants enrolled in the Level One course, which runs on Thursdays from September 15, will be taught basic karting skills, learn how to hold the steering wheel correctly, experience racing lines on different circuit configurations, understand apexes and an introduction to mechanical components.

The Level Two course will focus on developing their understanding on the importance of overtaking and defending their track position. The experienced coaches will emphasise race discipline by encouraging them to overtake on certain corners on the outdoor track that will help the young drivers gain confidence and develop. Lessons take place on Mondays from September 12 between 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Designed by experienced and multiple championship winning drivers and coaches, DAKA has been delivering the highest standard of kart training to young drivers across the UAE since 2018 while providing a clear pathway to professional motorsport careers.

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome. — Supplied photo

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome said: “The Level 3 course is an extension of the Dubai Autodrome Karting Academy programme which has gone from strength to strength since launching in 2018.

“Many of the elite motorsport drivers today including the Formula One stars have taken their first steps in racing behind the wheel of a kart and gain valuable on-track experience and it’s important that we keep that trend going in Dubai. Therefore, the DAKA programme is fundamental to creating the future stars of tomorrow and we have ensured every stage of each course has been carefully planned so they understand the basics of karting such as learning the correct racing line, overtaking techniques and how to be safe on the track.”

Among the drivers who have reaped the benefits of the programme are Egypt’s Zain El Homassany with the 11-year-old completing two levels of the DAKA programme and is now the UAE National Rotax Champion while 13-year-old Oscar Lambert came second in the Sodi World Series (SWS) World Final in 2022.

David Bright, Senior-Manager at Dubai Kartdrome, said: “We are really proud of the number of people that have come through the DAKA programme with many of them achieving some incredible results. Whether the young drivers are serious about whether to pursue a racing career or simply looking for a fun and exciting sport to do, we look forward to welcoming the younger generation to the DAKA programme which will teach them discipline and the necessary skills that will help them in their everyday lives. This ties in with our ethos of ‘creating future champions.’”

Located in the heart of Motor City, Dubai Autodrome has hosted several world class racing events at its 5.39km circuit including the FIA GT Championship, European Touring Car Championship, Lamborghini Super Trofeo ME, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge ME, Asian Le Mans Series, the Historic Dubai Grand Prix Revival and of course the famous Hankook 24H Dubai.