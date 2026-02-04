Dubai 2026 Para Athletics GP to launch new season's Fazza Championships

The 2026 edition of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination is set to kick off next week with the Dubai 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

The championships, to be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, will bring together 500 athletes from 56 countries including a few Paralympic medallists, reaffirming Dubai’s position as a global hub for Para sport.

While the Para Athletics Grand Prix will run from February 10-13, the Fazza International Badminton Championships will take place from May 5-11, while the Fazza Para Archery Championships are scheduled from November 7-12, 2026.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday, where the organising committee outlined key details of the championships and unveiled the official partners and sponsors.

Speaking at the press conference, Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, stated that the event was launched in 2009 under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

He explained that the championships were established with the aim of integrating the People of Determination into society through sport.

“Dubai has become an inspiring model in supporting the People of Determination, and that the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor has provided significant momentum to the championships over the years,” Berregad said.