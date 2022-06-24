Enjoy our faster App experience
DP World Tour sanctions members for taking part in LIV Golf event

The Tour also fined them 100,000 pounds ($122,790.00) each

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.
By Reuters

Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 4:05 PM

Europe’s DP World Tour on Friday banned players who took part in Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf’s inaugural event earlier this month from three upcoming tournaments and also fined them 100,000 pounds ($122,790.00) each.

“Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members,” DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said in a statement.


