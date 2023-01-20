DP World ILT20 provides special up-close opportunity for fans to watch matches

A group of six fans receive a one-of-a-kind chance to watch the matches from the Fan Pod situated close to the boundary

Fans in the Fan Pod. — DP World ILT20

By Team KT Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 5:15 PM

Apart from the electrifying cricket on the ground, the cricket lovers in the UAE have another reason to head to the stadium for the DP World International League T20 as they may get a chance to watch the action from the luxurious Fan Pod at all the three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Two groups, consisting of three fans each, are being selected by the league from the stands during each of the DP World ILT20 matches and taken to the Fan Pod, wherein they catch the action like never before. One set of three fans are selected from the home team’s fan club, while the other group of three fans are chosen from the away team’s fan club present on a particular match day.

The home team’s fan group are seated at the Fan Pod near their side’s dugout, while the second group of three fans enjoy the cricket from the Fan Pod near the away team’s dugout. The lucky fans receive a unique chance to watch five to six overs of a particular match seated on a super-soft, three-seat sofa close to the boundary. The cricket fanatics’ memories in the Fan Pod will live on forever as their pictures appear on the DP World ILT20 social media handles. Additionally, the fans are also featured on the global broadcast during the games.

An enticing ‘Friends and Family’ package is now available, starting at an incredible AED20, enabling cricket-fans to not only enjoy the atmosphere from the stands, but to also try their luck to be selected to sit in the DP World ILT20 Fan Pod. More information about these packages and to purchase tickets can be found by visiting https://tickets.ilt20.ae.

The DP World ILT20 made its debut at the Dubai International Stadium on January 13. Some of the greatest cricketing superstars have made their way to the UAE to play in the inaugural edition of the league. The tournament will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai, and on CricLife across the UAE and MENA regions.

