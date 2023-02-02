DP World ILT20: MI Emirates fan carnival in Abu Dhabi on Friday

The Carnival is a celebration of fans and their love for cricket

MI Emirates fans at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 3:25 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 3:31 PM

MI Emirates will unveil the anticipated ‘MI Emirates Fan Carnival’ at their final home game with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Friday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The MI Emirates Fan Carnival is a celebration of and for fans.

MI Emirates Fan Carnival is designed to give a delightful experience to excite and engage fans of all ages, and families, with a fun evening filled with celebration, games to play and watch MI Emirates play live.

MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard is “looking forward to seeing the fans enjoying the carnival and the match at the stadium,” while all-rounder Dwayne Bravo wants “the supporters to come with their crew and cheer the team for their last game in Abu Dhabi.”

The MI Emirates Fan Carnival will have entertainers including a magician, face painters, clown jugglers and a musical band.

The carnival atmosphere at the stadium will be enhanced with games like bouncy castle, knock the can, basketball hoop, dart board and fastest runner between the wickets.

Young spectators who are dressed up as their favourite superhero or character can stand a chance to watch the match from the luxurious Fan Pod, which are an exclusive VIP seats near the boundary line.

The fans can also have a chance to meet the MI Emirates players.