DP World ILT20: MI Emirates fan carnival in Abu Dhabi on Friday

Indian have been drawn with hosts UAE, Malaysia and Kazakhstan in Group B of the Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championship
MI Emirates will unveil the anticipated ‘MI Emirates Fan Carnival’ at their final home game with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Friday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The MI Emirates Fan Carnival is a celebration of and for fans.
MI Emirates Fan Carnival is designed to give a delightful experience to excite and engage fans of all ages, and families, with a fun evening filled with celebration, games to play and watch MI Emirates play live.
MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard is “looking forward to seeing the fans enjoying the carnival and the match at the stadium,” while all-rounder Dwayne Bravo wants “the supporters to come with their crew and cheer the team for their last game in Abu Dhabi.”
The MI Emirates Fan Carnival will have entertainers including a magician, face painters, clown jugglers and a musical band.
The carnival atmosphere at the stadium will be enhanced with games like bouncy castle, knock the can, basketball hoop, dart board and fastest runner between the wickets.
Young spectators who are dressed up as their favourite superhero or character can stand a chance to watch the match from the luxurious Fan Pod, which are an exclusive VIP seats near the boundary line.
The fans can also have a chance to meet the MI Emirates players.
Indian have been drawn with hosts UAE, Malaysia and Kazakhstan in Group B of the Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championship
The win kept Capitals in the hunt for the play-offs, while the Knight Riders are out of the reckoning
Kieron Pollard's men beat the table toppers by 157 runs at Sharjah
India defeated England comprehensively by 7 wickets in the final in Potchefstroom to end their wait for a women’s world title
The bespoke timepiece is set with over 300 Tsavorite stones – the most expensive of all garnets, and roughly 200 times more rare than emeralds
Stable jockey Tadhg O'Shea has opted to partner seasonal debutant Law Of Peace for Secret Ambition’s owner Naser Askar
BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter that the women's IPL bidding record broke the record set by the inaugural edition of the men's IPL in 2008
Lee, who required just 24.75 seconds to record the fastest hole of golf by a team of four at the Real Club Valderrama, Spain, in 2021, prefers to take it one shot at a time