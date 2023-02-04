DP World ILT20: I am used to jumping into tournaments, says Dubai Capitals' Adam Zampa

The event rounds off the traditional start-of-year Desert Swing
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa made an immediate impact for the Dubai Capitals in the DP World ILT20 with two Player of the Match performances in three games. Zampa was brought into the side before Dubai Capitals' game against Desert Vipers in Dubai on January 28.
When asked about how he moves from one tournament to the other, Zampa said: "I am used to jumping into tournaments. You've just got to try and bring a really good vibe. It can be really easy to come into a tournament and be in your shell a little bit. But if you can bring laughter and get around the guys, then playing on the field becomes easier."
Speaking about his fantastic performance of seven wickets in three games for the Dubai Capitals, the Australian said: "I have a lot of experience in the UAE. Being able to adapt to the wickets has been helpful for me. Players think that there are big spinning wickets in the UAE since it's in Asia and they bowl outside the bat. But I try to bowl a tad shorter and build pressure by bowling dot balls. Spinning the ball past the bat happens very rarely here."
The Dubai Capitals are in the fifth spot on the points table after their 22-run loss against the Desert Vipers on Thursday. Zampa said that the team needs to fix a few mistakes, "We would like to be on the better side of the results. Our position on the table is not ideal. We need to fix a few mistakes that we have made. I thought we were pretty poor in the field against the Vipers. I thought our bowling was slightly off as well. The Desert Vipers assessed the conditions better than us."
The Dubai Capitals will be up against the MI Emirates in their last league match of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
