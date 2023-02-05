DP World ILT20: Dubai Capitals see off MI Emirates to stay in playoff hunt

Capitals hope that the Gulf Giants can defeat the Sharjah Warriors on Monday

Dasun Shanaka (left) and Sikandar Raza of Dubai Capitals during the match against the MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. — Supplied photo

by James Jose Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 9:54 PM

The Dubai Capitals did their part and it is now out of their hands. And they will be hoping and praying that the Gulf Giants will do them a favour.

Dasiun Shanaka and Sikandar Raza scored unbeaten half-centuries as the Capitals saw off a tricky chase against MI Emirates on Sunday to stay in the hunt for the final spot in the DP World ILT20 playoffs.

Shanaka, who had had an average tournament so far, conjured 58 from 36 deliveries that was embellished with five boundaries and three sixes and Raza made 56 from 36 with four sixes and four fours as the Capitals pulled off a seven-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Capitals were in a bit of trouble at 44-3 after Afghan left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan, playing his first match of the tournament struck twin blows in the seventh over. But Shanaka and Raza took them over the line with an unbroken 122-run alliance from 70 balls for the fourth wicket.

The Capitals, who were level on seven points with fellow challenger the Sharjah Warriors, moved past the latter to fourth on the table with nine points. They will now have their fingers crossed to see if the Gulf Giants can beat the Warriors in the final match of the league stage at Sharjah on Monday.

If the Warriors win, both will be level on points again and it would come down to net run rate.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran, captaining the side in place of the rested Kieron Pollard, top scored for his side after being put into bat by the Dubai Capitals.

Southpaw Pooran came up with a well crafted 43 from 31 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and a six as MI Emirates posted 164-7.

BRIEF SCORES

Dubai Capitals beat MI Emirates by 7 wickets.

MI Emirates: 164-7 (Nicholas Pooran 43, Muhammad Waseem 31, Dan Mousley 31 not out, Lorcan Tucker 21; Jake Ball 3-37, Adam Zampa 2-24)

Dubai Capitals: 166-3 in 18.1 overs (Dasun Shanaka 58 not out, Sikandar Raza 56 not out, Robin Uthappa 29, Zahir Khan 2-32)

Player of the Match: Dasun Shanaka