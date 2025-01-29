Double Major winner DeChambeau hopes trip to International Series India inspires a nation

Bryson DeChambeau, yhe US Open champion is excited for his much-anticipated debut in India. - AFP File

Bryson DeChambeau is ready to make history this week as he competes in the International Series India, marking his first-ever appearance in the country.

The US Open champion is excited for his much-anticipated debut, with massive crowds expected at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, India. But more than the tournament, DeChambeau hopes his presence will inspire the next generation of golfers in India.

“First off I want to say thank you to all of India for welcoming me so warmly,’ said the American. “I think the first time I started talking about it [going to India] was last year and what the possibilities are here in India with the kids.

“The ability for golf as really a young sport but changing from an older sport into a young sport is to showcase what golf can mean for the future generations of India. That’s always inspired me. My mission in the game of golf is to first off, inspire, entertain, and a subtle part of it is educate as well.”

The 31-year-old, who also claimed the US Open title in 2020, is part of a star-studded field at the tournament, joined by Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri and England’s Paul Casey, both members of DeChambeau’s Crushers GC team on the LIV Golf League.

“The principles behind why I play golf are to educate, entertain, and inspire,” DeChambeau continued. “India is a growing economy with a rising population that needs golf. There’s so much potential here, and that’s why I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Before the tournament, DeChambeau took a moment to visit the Taj Mahal, an experience that left a lasting impression on him.

“I felt a lot of love there,” he said. “The respect people have for the place is incredible. Seeing where they’re laid to rest was special. The architecture and beauty of the Taj Mahal is one of the most stunning things I’ve ever seen. It was serene and blissful—it’s a masterpiece.”

Now, DeChambeau shifts focus to a different kind of architecture - DLF Golf and Country Club. Describing the course as “diabolical,” he acknowledged its challenges, especially the strategic nature of the layout.

“It’s a tough course, you can’t overpower it,” he said. “You need to play it smart—be methodical, and strategic. The stretch from 16 to 18 is challenging but gettable with the right shots. I’m feeling pretty comfortable, and I’m looking forward to giving it my best this week.”

DeChambeau will be paired with Chile’s Joaquim Niemann and American John Catlin for the first two days. Niemann won the International Series Rankings title last year, while Catlin clinched the Asian Tour Order of Merit.