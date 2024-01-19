Donald aces 4th hole at Hero Dubai Desert Classic but disappointed feat was not caught on camera

Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, presents a certificate to Luke Donaldat the Emirates Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 6:47 PM

Triumphant Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald became the latest player to fire a hole-in-one on the iconic Majlis course during Round Two of the 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Friday.

The 46-year-old Englishman aced the 183-yard par-3 fourth hole at the Emirates Golf Club to make his second career hole-in-one on the DP World Tour.

Following his round, Donald was recognised for his feat, receiving a certificate from Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf.

Speaking of his feat, he said: “I just hit a cut 8-iron over this little hill. My eyesight is not that good these days and I couldn't see it but I saw some people behind the green jumping up-and-down.

“It was a shame it wasn't on camera but its nice to get one of those.”

Spectators can look forward to a wider variety of options off the course than ever before with something for fans of all ages to enjoy across the tournament.

