Djokovic's lawyers seek to block his deportation from Australia

Government cancelled his visa ahead of the Australian Open

By AFP

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic went to court to prevent his deportation from Australia Friday, after the government revoked his visa for a second time.

Djokovic’s lawyer Nick Wood requested an injunction against the Serbian’s removal and appealed for him to be allowed to stay out of immigration detention as the case proceeds.

“We are very concerned about time,” Wood told an emergency hearing three days before Djokovic tries to defend his Australian Open crown.

