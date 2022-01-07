Djokovic thanks fans amid Australian visa row

World No.1 Novak Djokovic. — Reuters

Melbourne - The 34-year-old is currently housed in a government detention hotel in the suburb of Carlton, 5 km north of Melbourne Park

By Reuters Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 5:54 PM

World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people around the world for their support amid a visa row over Covid-19 vaccines that has seen him being detained at a Melbourne hotel ahead of this month’s Australian Open.

“Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated,” the Serbian wrote on Instagram.

Djokovic was granted a medical exemption from Australia’s strict Covid-19 vaccination requirement following a review by two independent panels prior to boarding his flight, but was denied entry upon landing in Melbourne late on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is currently housed in a government detention hotel in the suburb of Carlton, 5 km (2 miles) north of Melbourne Park, after authorities cancelled his visa when he arrived in Australia.

The player’s lawyers launched an appeal seeking to overturn the federal government decision, with a court agreeing not to deport him before a full hearing scheduled for Monday.