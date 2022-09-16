Djokovic hails 'incredible moments and battles' with Federer

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announced on Thursday that he would retire after next week's Laver Cup

Roger Federer (right) and Novak Djokovic. — AP file

By AFP Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 5:48 PM

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his long-time rival Roger Federer on Friday, hailing the "incredible moments and battles" the pair shared on court.

"Roger, it's hard to see this day and put into words all that we've shared in this sport together," Djokovic wrote on Instagram, saying they had "over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on".