Djokovic extends record stay as world No.1

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth quickest, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc
Novak Djokovic extended his record of weeks as world number one to 379 in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, although Carlos Alcaraz remains in hot pursuit.
The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slam titles edged ahead of Steffi Graf's all-time record last week despite losing in the Dubai semifinals to Daniil Medvedev.
The Russian ended Djokovic's 20-match win streak and perfect start to 2023 before claiming his third title in as many weeks with defeat of compatriot Andrey Rublev in Dubai.
He moved up a place to sixth.
Second-ranked Alcaraz will take over at the ATP summit if he wins the Indian Wells Masters -- Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the event starting this week on Sunday.
The Serb is unable to enter the United States because he is unvaccinated against Covid-19. A petition to US authorities for special permission to enter was rejected.
ATP top 20
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 points
2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780
3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,805
4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,560
5. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,795
6. Daniil Medvedev 3,775 (+1)
7. Andrey Rublev 3,660 (-1)
8. Holger Rune (NOR) 3,321 (+2)
9. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3,315 (-1)
10. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,245 (-1)
11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,110
12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,815
13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2,655
14. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,500
15. Karen Khachanov 2,470
16. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,395
17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,240
18. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,165 (+4)
19. Tommy Paul (USA) 2,000 (+4)
20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,905
ALSO READ:
Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth quickest, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc
Cummins returned home after the second Test in Delhi to be with his ailing mother
Australian leg-spinner wowed his fans as much with his flowing blonde mane as with his signature 'flippers' and sharp turners, left an impact on the gentleman's game that is likely to stand the test of time
Warne passed away on March 4, 2022 after a suspected heart attack while vacationing in Thailand
The footballer was previously accused of rape by an American who filed a case against him
Between 2008 and 2015, the Serb played in eight consecutive championships
He got past his good friend Alexander Zverev, who had a remarkable 5-0 record of winning every match they have played on the ATP Tour so far, in the semifinals
It is the second biggest fixture of the UAE season, and also features the third and final leg of the Al Maktoum Challenge, a Group 1 contest which is run over the same course and distance as the Dubai World Cup