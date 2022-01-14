Djokovic case referred to Australian Federal Court: Judge

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a practice session in Melbourne on Thursday. — AP

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's last-gasp bid to avoid deportation and play in next week's Australian Open suffered a potential setback on Friday, when his case was transferred to the Federal Court.

Judge Anthony Kelly said a new court and new judge would have to hear the challenge to Djokovic's visa being cancelled for a second time, despite warnings from the star's lawyers that the move could slow proceedings.

Australia seeks to detain Djokovic Saturday morning: lawyer

Australia's government seeks to detain Djokovic on Saturday morning, a government lawyer told an emergency hearing on Friday.

The tennis world No.1 would be kept in detention except to attend online court hearings at his solicitors' offices, with Border Force officials deployed on the same floor, barrister Stephen Lloyd said.