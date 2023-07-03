Djokovic brushes aside rain and Cachin as he begins quest for multiple records at Wimbledon

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their men's singles tennis match on the first day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. - AFP

Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 11:08 PM

Four-times defending champion and hot favourite Novak Djokovic began his record quest with a straight-sets Wimbledon victory over a willing but outgunned Argentine Pedro Cachin 6-3 6-3 7-6(4) on Centre Court on Monday.

Serbian Djokovic, 36, is seeking a men's record-extending 24th Grand Slam title that would also draw him level with Australia's Margaret Court, to match Roger Federer's eight Wimbledons and equal Federer and Bjorn Borg's record of five successive men's singles crowns.

Although Cachin claimed an early break in a competitive first set, the only time Djokovic looked inconvenienced was when complaining about the risk of slipping on a mildly damp court after a shower caused a 70-minute delay during which the roof was closed and reopened.

He ramped up the quality through the second set but Cachin showed admirable fighting quality to take the third into a tiebreak on serve before Djokovic came through.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her 6-1 6-3 win overs China's Zhu Lin. Reuters

World number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the women's singles second round with a 6-1 6-3 mauling of China's Zhu Lin a fine start to her pursuit for a first Grand Slam title on grass.

The 22-year-old Pole, who won the French Open title for the third time last month to make it four Grand Slam crowns, has yet to get past the fourth round of the London major.

However, Swiatek looked good in her movement on the surface and showed no signs of any effects of the illness that had ruled her out of her Bad Homburg semi-final on Friday.

"I felt really confident. I felt like I did a very good job," said Swiatek, a former junior champion at Wimbledon. "I feel really good after Roland Garros (French Open). After Roland Garros I took some time to appreciate what happened.

"Last year it was my second Grand Slam (at the French Open) and it felt overwhelming. This time I could focus on celebrating and actually at getting back to work with more peace in my head."

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula also moved into the second round with a hard-fought 6-2 6-7(8) 6-3 win over compatriot Lauren Davis.

"Definitely a tough match. I think Lauren is a good grasscourt player. Obviously, she's had great results here before, beating (Angelique) Kerber a few years ago," Pegula said. "I hit kind of flat so it stays low for her, especially on the grass."

France's Caroline Garcia beat Katie Volynets of the US 6-4, 6-3. - Reuters

Meanwhile, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka said it felt great to have the support of the Wimbledon crowd having missed out on the Grand Slam last year due to the ban on players from Russia and Belarus.

The former world number one edged edged past China's Yuan Yue 6-4 5-7 6-4.

"Honestly, it was really nice. People are very nice. I feel like there is an online part of it and there is the aura, and for me personally, I experienced very good treatment," the 19th seed told a press conference.

"There are of course some incidents sometimes happens (at other events), but I felt like I was very welcomed everywhere. I have been very supported everywhere. And I really appreciate that part.

"Today to hear people say, 'Let's go, Vika' and cheering me on was also why I play, to play in front of the crowd, to put on a good show. So that felt great."

Russia's Andrey Rublev defeated Australia's Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4. - AFP

Russia's Andrey Rublev said he was happy to be welcomed back to Wimbledon after beating Australian Max Purcell on Monday.

The 25-year-old seventh seed looked impressive on a breezy Court Three as he posted a 6-3 7-5 6-4 victory.

Rublev is one of 17 Russian and Belarusian players in the men's and women's singles draws after they were banned in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation'.

Wimbledon was the only one of the four Grand Slam tournaments to ban Russian and Belarusian players last year -- a decision that resulted in ranking points being taken away from the event by the ATP and WTA Tours.

As part of their return, players from the two nations are playing as neutrals and must sign personal declarations pledging not to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

Rublev, who wrote "No War" on a camera lens at a tournament shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, was given a warm welcome by the crowd on a breezy Court Three.

He looked comfortable on the grass as he proved a class above 64th-ranked Purcell to reach the second round.

"I feel really happy to be back, because in general I didn't play much Wimbledon or I was injured or was pandemic or then they ban us," Rublev told reporters.

"So, of course, really special and really happy to be back in London to play at one of the best tournaments and to get a win today was a nice moment."

Early, after the rain came down and the Centre Court roof was closed, groundskeepers at Wimbledon brought out the leaf blowers.

Several workers using the hand-held machines paced up and down the hallowed grass in the All England Club's main stadium to dry the ground from the sudden shower that disrupted play on all courts.

Djokovic was playing Cachin in the stadium at the time the rain started. He clapped when he saw the workers emerge with their leaf blowers after he had been trying to dry the grass on his own, waving his white towel over some spots that seemed to be particularly soaked.

Djokovic looked up to his box and joked: “ Yes, blow, blow. Blow the air. We need everybody's help. "

The delay lasted more than an hour before the roof, installed over Centre Court in 2009, was reopened before play resumed.