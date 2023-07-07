Did you know India's Sunil Chhetri is world's No. 3 after Ronaldo, Messi?

The hosts will welcome back fiery pacer Mark Wood who was not picked for the first two Tests
When thinking of football greats and their records, two very prominent names come to mind – Ronaldo and Messi. So, it comes as no surprise to know that they hold the records for the highest number of goals. However, believe it or not, the captain of the Indian football team, Sunil Chhetri, ranks just after those legends on the list.
Chhetri has recently ranked third on the list of the most international goals scored among active footballers.
Earlier this week, the Indian football team beat Kuwait to bag the South Asian Football Federation cup. After India equalised with Kuwait, Chhetri led the team to resounding success with 5-4 on penalties.
The star footballer also made headlines earlier this week for his generosity. After winning the SAFF cup for the second year consecutively, Chhetri was was seen taking the cup and handing it over to his teammates and walking away – letting them celebrate the success.
Slowly, yet steadily, India has started watching and enjoying football despite being a prominently cricket-driven nation. The SAFF final also saw a tear-jerking moment, when over 20,000 fans in the Bengaluru stadium sang 'Vande Mataram', cheering the Indian team.
Several videos of the scene have gone viral, many of them showing the Indian team singing along with the crowd.
ALSO READ:
The hosts will welcome back fiery pacer Mark Wood who was not picked for the first two Tests
Spaniard fails to make it through local final qualifying that awarded 19 spots from four locations.
The England international parts ways with Chelsea after 18 years with $69m transfer deal as United kick off summer spending spree
England batter Ben Duckett shoots up 24 places to reach the top 20 for the first time in his career
It is one of 900 golf courses in the world to hold such a certification
'Federer made me nervous!' says defending champion Rybakina as she survives Wimbledon scare
Squad hold the possible edge over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
Portuguese winger Jota o join up with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at the Saudi champion Al-Ittihad