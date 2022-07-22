Dhawan top scores as India post 308-7 against West Indies in first ODI

India's captain Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the first ODI against the West Indies on Friday. — AP

By Team KT Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 9:24 PM

Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 97 as India posted 308-7 in their 50 overs in the first One Day International against the West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday.

The opener clubbed 10 boundaries and three sixes in his knock, which came from 99 deliveries. The southpaw also put on 119 runs for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 64 from 53 balls with the help of six boundaries and two sixes.

Shreyas Iyer scored 54 from 57 balls with five fours and two sixes. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel made 27 and 21 respectively.