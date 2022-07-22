Dhawan top scores as India post 308-7 against West Indies in first ODI

Since becoming country's first Olympic gold medallist in track and field last year, Chopra has become one of the most searched on the internet among athletes
Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 97 as India posted 308-7 in their 50 overs in the first One Day International against the West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday.
The opener clubbed 10 boundaries and three sixes in his knock, which came from 99 deliveries. The southpaw also put on 119 runs for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 64 from 53 balls with the help of six boundaries and two sixes.
Shreyas Iyer scored 54 from 57 balls with five fours and two sixes. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel made 27 and 21 respectively.
Four months ago Yaroslava Mahuchikh took a three-day car trip to flee her hometown in Ukraine and get away from the bombing
The opening round of the series takes place on Lake Necko in Poland
Jake Wightman won the world championship 1,500m gold with his proud father Geoff calling him home as the stadium announcer
Carlsen crushed Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi 7.5-3.5 in his fifth straight victorious title match last December
The UAE won five medals at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA
Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo retained the overall lead from defending champion Tadej Pogacar
Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali won the 3,000 metres steeplechase gold while Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar clinched the high jump title