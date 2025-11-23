UAE: Would you pay Dh1.7 million to watch F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from a yacht? 

Watching the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from a yacht has become one of the most extravagant ways to enjoy the race, and 2025 is becoming an expensive one. From Dh4,990 shared-yacht passes to superyacht charters touching Dh1.7 million, fans now have a range of luxury experiences that were once associated only with celebrities, executives, and high-spending tourists.

While chartering an entire yacht inside Yas Marina can run into millions, depending on the size of the vessel and its berth, shared yachts have become the more accessible option for residents looking for a waterfront party experience during race week.

One of the offerings this year is from HR Leisure, which has F1 yacht hospitality packages for December 5, 6 and 7. According to the package day passes range from Dh4,990, while weekend bundles are priced between Dh12,500 and Dh17,500.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hasmath Raza, founder of MHR Leisure FZ, said interest has surged ahead of this year’s event. “People don’t just want to watch the race anymore, they want the experience. The music, the energy, the after-parties, and the concerts make it something completely different from being in a regular grandstand,” he said.

Raza added that bookings opened earlier than usual. “The moment we announced the dates, tickets began moving quickly. Fans want to be where the atmosphere is strongest, and the marina is at its peak during F1 weekend,” he said.

How much does it cost this year?

Based on pricing available on various websites and Dubai Yacht Rental and Cozmo Yachts, here’s what fans can expect:

The 131-foot luxury yacht Lana, berthed directly along the track with full race views, is available for a four-day charter covering the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 4, 5, 6, and 7. The vessel can accommodate up to 100 guests, and the package includes 100 marina passes for the full event. The charter is priced at Dh1,700,000 for the F1 weekend.

Yacht-rental companies have listed 70–85 feet vessels between Dh125,000 and Dh175,000 for the full weekend, while 90–120 feet yachts range from Dh350,000 to Dh750,000 depending on capacity and deck layout.

Shared yacht passes for the Abu Dhabi F1 weekend start at Dh4,990 for regular access on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6, and start at Dh6,990 on Sunday, December 7. VIP passes start at Dh6,990 for Friday and Saturday and at Dh9,990 for Sunday.