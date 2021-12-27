Dev, Dhiren clinch Golden Jubilee Badminton title

Harnoor Pannu scores sublime century as India win by 154 runs
Sports
Young Indian brothers Dev and Dhiren won the men’s doubles title at the UAE National Day Golden Jubilee Badminton Championship, a press release said.
Dev and Dhiren clinched the title with a thrilling win over the experienced Noushad and Shmasu in men’s double (MD-B) category.
As many as 60 teams participated in the championship organised by Leading Sports — a well-known Dubai based sports services company. The championship was held at the D-2 Sports Academy in Dubai on Friday (December 24) as part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations.
Teenagers Dev and Dhiran were delighted with their performance in the tournament.
“We can’t believe we made it to the finals and beat so many experienced players,” said Dev and Dhiran after receiving their trophy.
The winners also thanked Leading Sports for organising a successful event in a professional way.
In the second category, MD-D (men’s doubles), Ismail Sha and Riaz defeated Safeed and Hamza to claim the trophy.
Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles, Shourya and Rimsha beat Rinitha and Ameen in an exciting final.
The event was supported by the RMK Industries, UA Logistics, Al Arab Tent, Fly Hawk Group while Khaleej Times, Neo TV, Leading News, Janab-e-Manzal and Urdu Point were the media partners.
