Desert Vipers unveil vibrant kits for inaugural DP World ILT20

The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out, says CEO Phil Oliver

Colin Munro, Tymal Mills and Ali Nasser sporting the training kits of the Desert Vipers.- SUPPLIED PHOTOS

By Team KT Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 7:44 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 7:49 PM

The Desert Vipers made a big splash at the launch of their DP World ILT20 jersey and match kit at Soul Beach in Dubai as captain Colin Munro emerged from the sea on a boat wearing the new team colours.

Munro was joined on the beach by fast bowler Tymal Mills wearing the training kit while UAE allrounder Ali Naseer sported the team’s fan jersey.

The trio then showed off the complete Desert Vipers look for the inaugural season of the ILT20 which will start on Friday, January 13.

Desert Vipers Captain Colin Munro explained why the predominantly red Desert Vipers kit was right for him/

“Yes, it is very exciting, and my Mrs always said red was my colour, so it is obviously one to look forward to,” he said.

“It is really good to be here and to meet the whole squad. A few are missing, they will be coming in later tonight and tomorrow,” Munro added.

When asked about his role as captain, Munro was quietly confident as he said: “I am very relaxed about it when you look at the management and coaching support staff as there is so much experience there.

“We have captains all the way through our experienced line-up as well, and I will be leaning on them too. I will be leaning on Bilbo (Sam Billings), and we have already had chats about our squad, and we are both looking forward to it,” he added.

“The only thing extra I am going to have to do on game day is toss a coin.”

Desert Vipers skipper Colin Munro makes a spectacular entry for the launch of the new team kit.

Munro admitted that the Desert Vipers squad was a very well-curated set of players.

“I think we have got class the whole way down,” he said. “It is going to be tough to leave some of those players out, but you have got to manage your squads as best as we can.

“If we can create a good environment where guys want to be a part of the squad, even if they are not playing and they are still giving their best at games and training, that is all I can ask for."

When asked if the team had what it takes to win the inaugural DP World ILT20 the Desert Vipers captain replied with an emphatic ‘absolutely.’

“I think all teams have good squads, but we have a lot of players who we can call upon in terms of our bowling, batting, and different strengths,” Munro said.

“But that is on paper. It is great to have a great team on paper, but cricket is won on the field so if we can start off the tournament well and get a bit of momentum at the right time, then hopefully we can go all the way.”

On close inspection, the glorious red jerseys had the team’s viper making its presence felt, along with Principal Sponsor Rasasi Perfumes’ name spelled out in bold letters on the front. Apparel partner Umbro had their distinctive logo placed on the sleeves, while the Desert Vipers’ Sporting Goods Partner Batwinner had their logo splashed across the back of the jersey.

The jersey and kit displayed the names of major brands who have chosen to back the Desert Vipers on their maiden cricketing voyage

Desert Vipers team and management attended a press conference during the kit launch..

Desert Vipers CEO Phil Oliver said he was thrilled to have the patronage of heavyweight partners.

“It is our honour and privilege to have Rasasi Perfumes, Batwinner, and Umbro on board, supporting the Desert Vipers on their cricketing journey,” he said.

“We could not be prouder of the cricket team and coaching staff we have put together for this tournament, but we would not be able to achieve our goals or fulfill our potential without our commercial partners.

“They are vital to our success, and the team and I would like to thank our sponsors for collaborating with us and placing their trust in us,” Oliver added.

“We are confident the Desert Vipers will put their best foot forward in this first season of the DP World ILT20.”

When asked about the colours of the jersey and kit the CEO said it perfectly reflected the team’s goals and motto.

“We think it is bold and vibrant and that is what the Desert Vipers are going to be in this tournament and have a bit of bite as well,” said Oliver. “The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out.”