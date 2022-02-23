Delhi Capitals owners acquire Dubai franchise in UAE T20 League

Manchester United owners as well as Reliance Industries Limited, owners of record five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, have already acquired franchises

The UAE T20 League is a six-team League is on track to be played this year. — Reuters file

By Team KT Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 10:16 PM

India-based infrastructure powerhouse, GMR Group has acquired the rights to own and operate Dubai franchise in the UAE T20 League to be held in UAE.

The UAE T20 League is a six-team League is on track to be played this year.

“UAE continues to impress with its progressive, positive mind-set toward sport and the business of sport, and we believe these traits align well with our group strategy to support sports from grass-roots through to international level while being effective in engaging with the community. Our group is convinced that UAE T20 League proposed structure and plans will leverage these unique traits of UAE,” said GM Rao, Group Chairman at GMR Group.

“Our team has 14-seasons’ experience in managing the franchise process, through our Delhi Capitals team’s involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and we will integrate the same elements of these processes into UAE T20 League and help establish it as a premier and an integral part of the global cricket ecosystem.”

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman at Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) said: “UAE T20 League considers itself very fortunate to have engaged in a series of very meaningful discussions with various potential stakeholders interested in investing in our League. These discussions have proven very rewarding culminating in us being extremely honoured to welcome GMR Group as our partner.”

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary at ECB said: “As an ICC Associate Member, ECB is cognisant of the need to compete against ICC Full Members to further develop player skills and match performance. At its heart, the UAE T20 League will provide this opportunity for players within the Associate structure to play alongside world class Internationals and be provided with a much-needed opportunity to showcase their skills to a wider audience. We are confident this League will quickly establish itself as one of our pioneering events and will shape cricket to new heights.”

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman at GMR Group said; “UAE, has a world-class niche of cross-cultural individuals with a big cricket fan following and excellent cricket infrastructure. We, at GMR Group based on our years of experience in the IPL will harness to create a thriving cricket environment to budding players which will infinitely excite cricket aficionados. From our solid supportive management, we will bring best practices, processes, top-notch coaches, players, and support staff to have unparalleled professional team. That said, we will need your love and support all throughout the first season of this league as we solidify a high-calibre Dubai Franchise team.”

Earlier last year, the ECB had announced that Manchester United owners as well as Reliance Industries Limited, owners of record five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, had acquired franchises.