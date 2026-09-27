Decorated Indian shuttler calls Japan Asian Games 'very sad'

India's multiple badminton medallist HS Prannoy described the Asian Games in Japan as "very sad" for athletes and a downgrade from China three years ago.

Organisers in Aichi-Nagoya did not build a traditional athletes' village in a bid to save money, with competitors instead staying in hotels or temporary wooden units, and on a cruise ship.

Prannoy, who won team bronze, said that made for a disappointing experience for athletes.

"It was sad," the 34-year-old said in a YouTube video published on Saturday by the Badminton Association of India.

"It never felt like we were playing in an Asian Games, to be honest.

"The whole fun and point of a multisport event is that you get to meet the rest of the players, there's an opportunity to mingle with them, to have a conversation with them.

"That's the whole point of a multisports Games... it was literally very sad to be in such a situation because when you look back at 2023 Hangzhou it was mind-blowing how China did it."

There have been a series of problems at the Games, including a shortage of rooms, long delays at the airport and poor transport services.

Prannoy, who won a silver and bronze in Hangzhou, added: "You expect it to be better after three or four years.

"But it just went downwards and I think a lot of them (athletes) had difficult experiences with accommodation and transport.

"It was just a very mediocre event, to be honest."