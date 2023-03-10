De Souza, Awasthi, Avani triumph in popular Indian Golfers Society Cup

The first edition of the new WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi produced an incredible spectacle on and off court, inspiring thousands of young players to pick up their racquets
Perhaps there was no one happier this week than the latest winners of the Indian Golfer’s Society (GS) Cup — Sergio de Souza, Amol Awasthi and Avani Shah who topped their respective categories at the Emirates Golf Club’s magnificent Majlis Course.
De Souza played some superb golf to score 40 Stableford points to top the group playing off the blue tees, while Awasthi amassed 38 points from the white tees.
The IGS Cup brought together several golfing regulars among them Vishal Tikku, who was runner-up in the individual category.
“What a great season closing event for the Indian Golfer’s Society,” said Tikku. “I didn’t start so well but was fortunate to finish strong to be three better than my handicap and in the winner’s circle.
“Great camaraderie and super support from our ever-generous sponsors. Another super enjoyable day @IGS!”
There were also special prizes for other competitions on the day among them Nearest the Pin and Straightest Drive.
A full field of 104 players teed off in the Stableford format tournament that was the highlight of the Indian Golfers Society (IGS) finale.
The event was contested in three separate divisions comprising the Blue-tee Division, White-tee Division, and the Ladies Division.
The competition was closely contested under challenging course conditions, and the ultimate winners were Sergi D'Souza (Blue), Vishal Tikku (White), and Avni Shah (Ladies) with incredible Stableford points of 40, 38, and 32 points respectively.
The highlight of the day was a Hole-in-One by the old-time patron, Gurbax Singh on the 172 yards Par 3, Hole No. 11. Gurbax also went on to win the Guest section of the competition with a fantastic score of 37 points.
The tournament was followed by dinner and the prize-giving ceremony with a vote of thanks to the sponsors and patrons of the IGS.
The IGS is one of the largest and oldest golfing societies in Dubai which offers its members, comprising businessmen and professionals, a platform to network and enjoy the game of golf.
The Society's season commences in October each year and ends in March with a schedule of four tournaments and an annual members' party. The success of the Society can be attributed to the hard work of its working committee members and the continued support of the members.
RESULTS
Individual Prize (White tees)
Winner: Amol Awasthi – 38 pts
Runner-Up: Vikas Sachar – 36 pts
Third: Arun Tuli – 35 pts
Individual Prize (Blue tees)
Winner: Sergio De Souza – 40 pts
Runner-up: Vishal Tikku – 39 pts
Third: Kabir Luthra – 37 pts
NEAREST TO THE PINS
4 TH Hole – Kavit Palicha
7 TH Hole – Daniel Ward
15 TH Hole – Nishith Patel
NEAREST TO THE PINS IN 2
2 nd Hole – Vipen Sethi
NEAREST TO THE PINS IN 3
18 TH Hole– Anil Shivanna
Straightest Driver
8 TH Hole – Vipen Sethi
Bea the Pro (Matt Rice)
11 TH Hole – 20 Players Beat the Pro
Classification: Open
Winner (Sponsor) Gurbax Singh – 37 pts
Winner (Ladies) Avani Shah – 32 pts
HOLE IN ONE
Gurbax Singh –on Hole #11
