De Souza, Awasthi, Avani triumph in popular Indian Golfers Society Cup

Chief guest Pierre Aymeric with winners and officials of the Indian Golfers Society after the season finale at the Emirates Golf Club. — Supplied photo

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 11:28 PM

Perhaps there was no one happier this week than the latest winners of the Indian Golfer’s Society (GS) Cup — Sergio de Souza, Amol Awasthi and Avani Shah who topped their respective categories at the Emirates Golf Club’s magnificent Majlis Course.

De Souza played some superb golf to score 40 Stableford points to top the group playing off the blue tees, while Awasthi amassed 38 points from the white tees.

The IGS Cup brought together several golfing regulars among them Vishal Tikku, who was runner-up in the individual category.

“What a great season closing event for the Indian Golfer’s Society,” said Tikku. “I didn’t start so well but was fortunate to finish strong to be three better than my handicap and in the winner’s circle.

“Great camaraderie and super support from our ever-generous sponsors. Another super enjoyable day @IGS!”

There were also special prizes for other competitions on the day among them Nearest the Pin and Straightest Drive.

A full field of 104 players teed off in the Stableford format tournament that was the highlight of the Indian Golfers Society (IGS) finale.

The event was contested in three separate divisions comprising the Blue-tee Division, White-tee Division, and the Ladies Division.

The competition was closely contested under challenging course conditions, and the ultimate winners were Sergi D'Souza (Blue), Vishal Tikku (White), and Avni Shah (Ladies) with incredible Stableford points of 40, 38, and 32 points respectively.

The highlight of the day was a Hole-in-One by the old-time patron, Gurbax Singh on the 172 yards Par 3, Hole No. 11. Gurbax also went on to win the Guest section of the competition with a fantastic score of 37 points.

The tournament was followed by dinner and the prize-giving ceremony with a vote of thanks to the sponsors and patrons of the IGS.

The IGS is one of the largest and oldest golfing societies in Dubai which offers its members, comprising businessmen and professionals, a platform to network and enjoy the game of golf.

The Society's season commences in October each year and ends in March with a schedule of four tournaments and an annual members' party. The success of the Society can be attributed to the hard work of its working committee members and the continued support of the members.

RESULTS

Individual Prize (White tees)

Winner: Amol Awasthi – 38 pts

Runner-Up: Vikas Sachar – 36 pts

Third: Arun Tuli – 35 pts

Individual Prize (Blue tees)

Winner: Sergio De Souza – 40 pts

Runner-up: Vishal Tikku – 39 pts

Third: Kabir Luthra – 37 pts

NEAREST TO THE PINS

4 TH Hole – Kavit Palicha

7 TH Hole – Daniel Ward

15 TH Hole – Nishith Patel

NEAREST TO THE PINS IN 2

2 nd Hole – Vipen Sethi

NEAREST TO THE PINS IN 3

18 TH Hole– Anil Shivanna

Straightest Driver

8 TH Hole – Vipen Sethi

Bea the Pro (Matt Rice)

11 TH Hole – 20 Players Beat the Pro

Classification: Open

Winner (Sponsor) Gurbax Singh – 37 pts

Winner (Ladies) Avani Shah – 32 pts

HOLE IN ONE

Gurbax Singh –on Hole #11