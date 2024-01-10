Danish trio host golf clinic in curtain raiser for $2.5m Dubai Invitational

Thomas Bjorn (C) at the golf clinic along with Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard. - KT photo by Shihab Kolliyil

Published: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 12:47 AM

Thomas Bjorn hosted a golf clinic along with Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard for the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Dubai Creek Juniors at Dubai Creek Resort.

On the eve of the $2.5 million Dubai Invitational the three Danes hosted the golf clinic for the young golfers.

Meanwhile the draw for the first round on Thursday has been published with play in fourballs – two Pros and two Amateurs.

A two-tee start off both the 1st and 10th tees sees the 30 groups tee off from 8.30 am until 11.09 am.

Thomas Bjorn hosted a golf clinic for the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Dubai Creek Juniors at Dubai Creek Resort. - KT photo by Shihab Kolliyil

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy tees of at 9.14 am off tee 10 partnered by tournament host Abdullah al Naboodah.

McIlroy will join his Ryder Cup-winning captain Luke Donald as well as Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard on the course.

“I’m really excited to start my year at the Dubai Invitational,” said McIlroy/

Thomas Bjorn engaes with Dubai Creek Juniors at Dubai Creek Resort. - KT photo by Shihab Kolliyil

“I’ve always enjoyed coming back to Dubai to set up my season and with a pro-am format, this tournament is going to be an enjoyable week.

“Dubai Creek Resort is a fantastic course and given the support we get in Dubai from the fans, I’m sure they are going to make it another great week on the golfing calendar.”

