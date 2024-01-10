Danish trio host golf clinic in curtain raiser for $2.5m Dubai Invitational

Ketema clocked an unofficial women's world record debut, finishing in a fantastic 2:16:07
Thomas Bjorn hosted a golf clinic along with Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard for the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Dubai Creek Juniors at Dubai Creek Resort.
On the eve of the $2.5 million Dubai Invitational the three Danes hosted the golf clinic for the young golfers.
Meanwhile the draw for the first round on Thursday has been published with play in fourballs – two Pros and two Amateurs.
A two-tee start off both the 1st and 10th tees sees the 30 groups tee off from 8.30 am until 11.09 am.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy tees of at 9.14 am off tee 10 partnered by tournament host Abdullah al Naboodah.
McIlroy will join his Ryder Cup-winning captain Luke Donald as well as Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard on the course.
“I’m really excited to start my year at the Dubai Invitational,” said McIlroy/
“I’ve always enjoyed coming back to Dubai to set up my season and with a pro-am format, this tournament is going to be an enjoyable week.
“Dubai Creek Resort is a fantastic course and given the support we get in Dubai from the fans, I’m sure they are going to make it another great week on the golfing calendar.”
