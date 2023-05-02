Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves to play NBA exhibition games in UAE

The world number two was too strong for his Japanese rival, Kanta Tsuneyama, in his 21-13, 21-16 victory in the semifinal
The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play this year's two National Basketball Association exhibition games in the UAE, the league and local organisers announced on Tuesday.
The league opened a multi-year deal with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism in 2022 when the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks met in the first two NBA games played in the Middle East.
The games between the Timberwolves and the Mavericks will be played on October 5 and 7 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
The Minnesota Timberwolves was last week eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round by Denver after finishing eighth in the Western Conference
The Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic, missed the playoffs in controversial fashion.
The NBA has long held preseason games abroad. In the last 10 years venues have included England, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Taiwan and the Philippines. This season the NBA staged regular-season games in Paris and Mexico City.
ALSO READ:
The world number two was too strong for his Japanese rival, Kanta Tsuneyama, in his 21-13, 21-16 victory in the semifinal
UAE beat neighbour Oman by two runs by the DLS method in a rain-curtailed semifinal of the ACC Premier Cup
Indian star PV Sindhu's campaign ends, but Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy entered men's doubles semifinals
Grenville-Wood is yet to register a bogey this week, carded seven birdies on day two to reach 14 under par
Hundreds of Indonesian fans turned up at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club to cheer for Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and Dejan Ferdinansyah, beating the drums and roaring their approval after every winning point
Human line judges have already been phased out in favour of electronic technology at several tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open
Leclerc and Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen had posted identical times in the top 10 shoot-out before Leclerc produced a magical flying last lap to head the grid for Sunday's race
The home side's misfiring campaign finally came on track after it fired in unison to snap its four-match losing streak with a convincing win at Bangalore