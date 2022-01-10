Dakar Rally: Loeb eats into Al Attiyah's lead as Ekstroem wins stage in Saudi Arabia

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin of Belgium compete in the Dakar Rally. (AFP)

Loeb admitted that despite reducing Al Attiyah's lead to 37 minutes, it had been a 'very stressful day'

By AFP Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 6:34 PM

France’s nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb cut eight minutes from overall Dakar leader Nasser Al Attiyah’s advantage after finishing third in Monday’s 395 kilometres special stage from Al Dawadimi to Wadi Ad Dawasir.

Loeb admitted that despite reducing Qatari driver Al Attiyah’s lead to 37 minutes — the event finishes on January 14 — it had been a “very stressful day” on a stage won by Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom in an Audi hybrid vehicle.

“We were going along at a heck of a rhythm and then had a puncture after 28km,” said Loeb.

“We quickly changed the tyre losing less than two minutes.

“We regained our old rhythm till the halfway point when we saw that we had lost our spare wheel and it was the only one we had left, so I was a bit careful at the end, but I think in the end I drove a good stage.”

The motorbike section is far tighter with Britain’s 2017 champion Scott Sunderland regaining the overall lead after winning the stage on his KTM bike.

The 32-year-old Dubai-based rider leads Austria’s world champion Mattias Walkner by 3min 45sec though less than six minutes covers the top four.

“It looks like the race is really close this year and it’s cool for everybody at home watching,” said Sunderland.

“It’s difficult for us as riders, it’s a bit like an emotional rollercoaster.

“Anyway, I have to be happy with the good times and try to take care when I have a rough day like yesterday.

“I felt so down because I had quite a rough day.

“I just have to try and stay motivated and keep banging the hammer because there are still some long days to come, I’m sure.”