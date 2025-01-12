Czech prodigy Louis Klein dominates Junior Dubai Desert Classic with a nine-shot lead

Second-round leader Louis Klein of the Czech Republic displays stellar form at the 2025 Junior Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Louis Klein of the Czech Republic delivered a stunning performance in the Junior Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, building a commanding nine-shot lead after 36 holes on the Faldo Course.

The 15-year-old sensation posted rounds of 69 and an extraordinary 63 for a 12-under-par total of 132, setting an emphatic tone ahead of the tournament’s final round. This 54-hole event is an exciting curtain-raiser to next week’s $9 million HERO Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.

Sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and recognized as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier, the tournament is supported by The R&A and forms part of the Junior Dubai Desert Classic International College Showcase, presented by JAGA.

Klein’s second-round heroics under the floodlights of the Faldo Course were nothing short of spectacular. Beginning his round with a shotgun start on the 2nd hole at 6 pm, he birdied his first hole but stumbled briefly with a bogey on the 4th. From there, Klein embarked on a scintillating streak of six consecutive birdies across holes 7 to 12.

Louis Klein swings under the Faldo Course's bright floodlights, his shadow stretching long across the EGC course. - Photo Alex Leyno

Adding further brilliance to his performance, he birdied the 16th and capped off his round with another birdie on the 1st, signing for a bogey-free stretch after his early slip. His flawless back nine and unwavering consistency have firmly positioned him as the player to beat heading into the final day.

In the second place, nine shots back, is Daniel Nilsson (Oslo Golf Klubb), who recorded rounds of 71 and 70 to sit at three under par.

Four players remain under par as the tournament moves to its decisive round today, with action shifting to the iconic Majlis Course. This challenging layout will also host the world’s top professionals for the 2025 HERO Dubai Desert Classic, which begins Thursday.

Mateiu leads Girls Division

In the Girl’s Division, Anca Mateiu (EGF), representing Emirates Golf Club, leads the field with rounds of 71 and 74, standing at one over par—two shots ahead of her closest competitors.

Stephen Hubner, Club Manager at Emirates Golf Club, praised the performances, saying:

“We have experienced impressive golf from the youngsters over the last two days. Let’s see how they cope playing the Majlis Course, in tournament condition, with the rough high. Congratulations to all the players who have cut and to all players and parents for supporting this initiative.

“This marks the first time the event has been played over 54 holes to qualify as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event, supported by The R&A, with WAGR points available,” added Hubner.

Final thirty

Following a 36-hole cut, the leading 30 players and ties advanced to the final round, which takes place today.). Tee times range from 7:20 am to 8:00 am off both the 1st and 10th tees. The cut fell at +10, with exactly 30 players qualifying for the final day.

The 2025 Junior Dubai Desert Classic is organized by Falcon & Associates and sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF). It aligns with the inaugural Junior Dubai Desert Classic International College Showcase, presented by JAGA, which was held earlier this week on January 8th and 9th during the tournament practice rounds.

For live scoring, visit: Golf Genius | Password: JDDC2025.

