Cycling: Philipsen delivers to take stage win as everything goes to plan

Adam Yates of UAE Team Emirates retains yellow jersey following gruelling ride from Spain to France

Alpecin-Deceuninck's Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he cycles across the finish line to win the 3rd stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France. - AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 10:06 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 10:09 PM

Belgian Jasper Philipsen carried his early-season form into the Tour de France to win the third stage, a 193.5-km ride from Amorebieta Etxano, Spain, on Monday.

Perfectly set up by his Alpecin-Deceuninck team mate Mathieu van der Poel, Philipsen came out on top in a long sprint, beating German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny), who were second and third respectively.

Briton Adam Yates, who won the opening stage on Saturday, retained the overall leader's yellow jersey as the race entered France through the Basque country.

There was some concern that the Tour could be affected following a wave of rioting in France, triggered by the fatal shooting of a teenager by police last week, but no incidents were reported along the road or at the finish.

Monday's ride, despite some short climbs at the beginning of the stage, was meant for the sprint specialists and American Neilson Powless and France's Laurent Pichon, the two breakaway riders of the day, were reined in easily well before the final straight.

Philipsen was a cut above the rest, finishing off his team's work in impressive fashion for his third career win on the Tour and his seventh victory of the season.

"It's not easy to stay on Mathieu's wheel," said Philipsen, who has now won the last three bunch sprints on the Tour after Carcassonne and the Champs Elysees last year.

"Everything went according to plan, he's the perfect lead-out rider. When he goes it's hard to go past him. We've been working hard and I'm really happy it has worked as early in the Tour as today."

“There was a bit of doubt. They [the commissaires] made it quite exciting in the end,"he added.

“It was tense, but it’s the Tour de France, there are no presents for nobody. I think everybody goes all in, and I can be really happy with our team today.”

“It was a tricky finale with the S-bend in the end, so I tried to take the shortest route to the finish. I’m really happy to get first over the line.”

Van der Poel, who has not shown great form in the first two stages, was up to the task on Monday.

"It was a quiet stage, until the last 40 kilometres when it got dangerous," the Dutchman said.

"I think it was a perfect lead-out from the team and I had to bring him to the 300m line."

Briton Mark Cavendish, who is looking to break the record of 34 stage wins on the Tour he shares with Belgian great Eddy Merckx, was sixth.

Cavendish is riding his last Tour de France.

Stage 4 from Dax to Nogaro is 184 kilometres long, even flatter and, as such, also likely to end in another bunch sprint - and another great opportunity for Philipsen.