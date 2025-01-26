Cycling legends support L'Étape Dubai by Tour de France

Activities begin on January 31 at the Tour de France Village at Expo Village Park. — Supplied photo

Tour de France cycling legends and former Tour de France stage winners - Ján Svorada and Peter Velits, have announced their participation in the inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France (February 1-2 ).

The global stars were announced at a press conference held in Dubai, and will be in the city ahead of the race to participate in pre-event festivities, meet local fans, and help shine a spotlight on Dubai’s rapidly expanding cycling culture.

Among the event’s ambassadors are Svorada, the Czech cycling icon whose three Tour de France stage victories include a famous 2001 Champs-Élysées triumph, and who also boasts wins at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España; Velits, a three-time World Champion in the Team Time Trial and runner-up at the 2010 Vuelta a España; his brother Martin Velits, a key member of elite cycling teams; and Jakub Truksa, a promising talent representing the sport’s next generation.

“Dubai’s energy is something special—it’s the perfect place to bring the spirit of the Tour de France,” said Svorada. “Being part of the inaugural L’Étape Dubai feels personal to me. Cycling has shaped my life, and I’m excited to share my experiences, ride alongside participants, and connect with people who share the same passion. It’s moments like these that remind us why we fell in love with the sport in the first place.”

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France’s main race day, scheduled for February 2, will allow cyclists of all skill levels to tackle one of two distinct routes: a 101km course designed for seasoned riders named ‘The Race’ and a 50km route suitable for enthusiasts seeking a memorable challenge dubbed ‘The Ride’.

Both courses will highlight the city’s cutting-edge architectural marvels and striking desert panoramas, departing from Dubai Design District (D3) and ending at Expo Village.

L’Etape organisers confirmed that two designated sprint sections will be included in the route, enabling participants to test their speed and compete for the iconic Škoda Green Jersey with one short climb section. Activities begin on January 31 at the Tour de France Village at Expo Village Park, where visitors will be able to enjoy interactive displays, an exhibition of legendary cycling jerseys from the history of the Tour de France, merchandise stalls, and entertainment programmes including a cycling workshop. In the morning there will also be a Kids race and 20km Family Ride. Riders wishing to participate can do so by registering via the official L’Étape Dubai website. As the momentum builds, organisers have also opened registration for the ‘Welcome Dubai Rides’. Set to run from 29 to 31 January at Al Qudra and Nad Al Sheba cycle tracks, these free preparatory rides offer newcomers and seasoned cyclists alike the chance to familiarise themselves with the city’s vibrant cycling scene before race weekend. As the anticipation continues to build, L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France stands poised to become a defining moment in the region’s sporting history. With globally renowned legends headlining the activities, two days of challenging and accessible cycling routes, and an array of community-oriented activities, organisers are confident that this inaugural edition will leave a lasting impact.