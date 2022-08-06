Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal rush in wrestling, men's Lawn Bowls Fours team makes final on day 8

By ANI Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 9:02 AM Last updated: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 10:11 AM

It was a spectacular day for India in wrestling, as it won a number of medals— including three gold— at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.

So far, Indian athletes have won 26 medals— nine golds, eight silvers and nine bronzes— at the CWG.

Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title by winning his second consecutive gold medal in the CWGs. Sakshi Malik returned to her best, claiming gold. Deepak Punia also bagged his maiden win in CWG— a beautiful gold medal.

Anshu Malik won silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals in their respective categories.

India has now won six medals in wrestling alone, as of Friday's tally-- three golds, one silver and two bronze.

Men's Lawn Bowls Fours team assured a medal for India as they defeated England to reach the final.

However, the women's hockey team had to face a defeat in the semi-finals against Australia, after a controversial decision from the referee, followed by a below-par display by attackers in the penalty shootout.

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra's women's singles campaign came to an end in the CWG 2022, after she lost in the quarterfinals.

The Commonwealth Games, taking place in Birmingham, will continue till August 8.

