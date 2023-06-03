Crucial test as UAE faces West Indies in Sharjah tri-series

Both teams are using the ODI games to prep for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe

UAE''s skipper Muhammad Waseem (L) will have his work cut out for him when he leads his squad against the West Indies at Sharjah. - AFP

Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 8:35 PM

Team KT

UAE and the West Indies will have the 2023 ICC World Cup on their minds when they face-off in a three-match ODI series which starts at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 4.

Both teams will be using the series to fine-tune their squads ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier which is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe between June 18 and July 9.

A good performance by the Muhammad Waseem-led UAE, who are currently placed19th in the ICC ODI rankings, will see them head to Zimbabwe high in confidence.

Sunday’s match will be the 100th match for the UAE who have won 36 of their previous encounters and lost 62.

However, they will need to display an improvement in form having lost their last 50-over match by seven-wicket to Nepal last month.

The series against the West Indies, which also features matches on June 6 and 9, is a good opportunity for the squad to show their capabilities on their home ground.

The West Indies are always a formidable rival and represent a good test for the young squad representing the UAE.

The most important thing is not to allow themselves to be overawed by the visitors who are also hoping to find some positive form which will help them grab a qualification spot for the World Cup in India.

Meanwhile, West Indies haven’t been their usual self in limited-overs cricket as they failed to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

West Indies last played a two-match ODI series against South Africa in March this year which was tied 1-1.

Both UAE and West Indies are in different groups in the Zimbabwe qualifiers. Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka and Oman have been grouped with the UAE while the Windies will have to contend with Nepal, Netherlands, the United States and Zimbabwe.

West Indies hold the upper hand in head-to-head results having won both their previous matches against the UAE.

The Sharjah wicket has no bias and is fair to both batters and bowlers. However, the weather could be a major factor as the mercury has risen considerably and will offer a stiff test of fitness and endurance.

At A Glance

Match: UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date: 4th June 2023

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Likely squads

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Zahoor Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Fahaz Nawaz, Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Siddique

WEST INDIES

Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King (vc), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith